Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or Vyapam has released a short notification for MP Police Constable recruitment.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4000 constable vacancies and the application process is expected to begin on December 12, 2020.

The dates in the short notifications are tentative and are subject to changes in the future.

The application process will go on until January 7, 2021, and the preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 6, 2021.

The detailed notification and application process will be conducted on the MP PEB’s official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

Here is direct link to access the MP Police Constable recruitment short notification.