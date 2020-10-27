Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) has declared the third allotment result for the 2020 counselling process on Monday, October 26. The allotment result was expected to be released at around 5.00 pm but was released at around 10.00 pm on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting, fee payment /document upload/ response by candidates to query based on the third allotment can be done on or before October 28 (5.00 pm). The deadline for responding to the queries is October 29 (5.00 pm) and withdrawal of seats and exiting from the counselling must also be done within that timeframe.

Here is the direct link to check the JoSAA 3rd allotment result.

This year JoSAA will conduct six rounds of allotment instead of the usual seven to compensate for the loss of time due to COVID-19 pandemic. The first allotment result was declared on October 17 and the second allotment was declared on October 21.

JoSAA-2020 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA-2020).

JoSAA counselling process is for candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced exam for admissions to various IITs, NITs, CFITs, IIITs among other prominent institutions. The candidates who are allocated seats can fulfil the formalities online this year. Until last year, candidates had to visit the institute to fulfill the admission process.