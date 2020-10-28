Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the SAY results for the year 2020 today. All the students who had appeared for the DHSE, DHSE-NSQF, and VHSE SAY/IMP examination can check the results on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The SAY exams were conducted in the month of September. Now the results have been released for the exam. Here are the direct links to check, the Kerala SAY exam results.

VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2020

DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2020

DHSE NSQF (SAY) EXAM RESULTS - September 2020

Kerala DHSE had declared the Plus Two 2020 examination result on July 15. The Plus Two students scored a pass percentage of 85.13%, which is around 1.7 percentage points higher compared to 2019. Girls scored 15 percentage points more than boys with a pass percentage of 92.29% compared to boys who just managed 77.22%.

How to check Kerala Plus Two SAY results: