Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has declared the 10th and 12th supplementary examination result today. The students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The 10th supplementary examination result was expected at around 11.00 am but was released at around 1.30 pm. The 12th result was declared at its scheduled time of 2.00 pm. Both the exams were conducted in the month of September and now the results have been declared.

Here is the direct link to check the TN 10th supplementary result.

Here is the direct link to check the TN 12th supplementary result.

Around 10,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam from class 10th and around 50,000 from class 12th. The students should use their registration number to access the supplementary exam results.

TN DGE declared the 12th result on July 16. Students scored a pass percentage of 92.3%. Girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.8%. Boys secured a pass percentage of 89.41%.

The 10th board exam result for the year 2020 was declared on August 10. This year the 10th exam could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All students who had registered to appear were declared as passed. The supplementary exam was for students who could not register for the main board exam.