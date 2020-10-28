Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the 2020 EDCET exam result today, October 28. All the candidates who had appeared for the state’s EDCET exam can check the result on the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The rank card is available currently on the official website. The counselling process based on the EdCET rank will be revealed soon on the official website along with the counselling schedule.

Here is the direct link to check the TS EDCET 2020 result and rank card.

The EDCET 2020 exam was conducted by the Osmania University on behalf of the TSCHE from October 1 to October 3. This exam is conducted for admissions to various Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State.

How to check the EDCET TS 2020 result: