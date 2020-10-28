Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the link to register for the first round of counselling for the all-India quota for candidates who have cleared the NEET 2020 examination. All the candidates who want to participate in the MCC counselling process can register on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The registration process and choice filing process can be done from today and the last day to complete the registration and choice filling is November 2 (3.00 pm). The first allotment result will be declared on November 5 and admission based on the allotment can be done from November 6 to 12.

Choice filling though can be done from today itself but the choice locking for the first round can be done on November 2 from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to begin the MCC Counselling registration process.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.

Here is the direct link to access the new NEET 2020 MCC counselling schedule.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

NTA had declared the NEET 2020 result on October 17. A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.