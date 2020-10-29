Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the second and final phase of TS EAMCET 2020 counselling process from today, October 29. All the candidates who could not register for the first round of EAMCET 2020 counselling can do so from today on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

The process of online filling of information, payment of processing fees, slot booking for verification of certificates for those could not do it in the first round can be done today. The certificate verification can also be done today and exercising and freezing of options must be done on or before October 31.

The allotment result for this phase of counselling will be released on November 2 and payment of tuition fees along with reporting online at the allotted college must be done on or before November 5.

Here is the direct link to check the TS EAMCET 2020 counselling schedule.

There will be one more round of spot admission, guidelines for which will be released on November 4. The number of seats in each college and other details will also be released on that day.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The result for the TS EAMCET was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates had cleared the exam and Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively,