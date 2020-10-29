Lalit Narayan Mithila University has released the first allotment result as part of the Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 counselling process. The allotment result can be accessed on the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

All the students who have been allocated seats can accept the allocation and pay the admission fees of Rs. 4000 for Government colleges or Rs. 25,000 for private colleges to reserve their seats. They can also deny the allocation after which they will be enrolled into the second round of allotment.

Here is the direct link to check the Bihar B.Ed. CET allotment result.

There will be two rounds of allotment this year for the Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 counselling. The second round details will be released soon. For all the seats that remain unallocated after two rounds, a spot admission round will be conducted and details of the same will be released soon.

Bihar B.Ed CET exam is conducted for admissions to various B.Ed. Colleges in the state of Bihar. A total number of 15 universities are conducting their B.Ed. course admission via this exam. The entrance exam result was declared on October 1 and the counselling process began on October 3.