Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 12th board supplementary examination result for 2020 on October 29. All the students who had appeared for the Compartment, Additional, Improvement and Reappear exams for 12th class can check the result on the official website, hpbose.org.

The supplementary exam is for students who had failed the Main board exam or who want to improve their scores in certain subjects. The exam was conducted in the month of September.

Here is the direct link to check the HPBOSE 12th supplementary exam result.

The board had declared the 12th board examination result on June 18. The students scored a pass percentage of 76.07% which is almost a 15 percentage points improvement since 2019 when the pass percentage was just 62.1%

How to check HPBOSE 12th supplementary result: