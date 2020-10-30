Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a revised result for the Group I Services 2019 Screening test on October 29. All the candidates who had appeared for the screening test are advised to go to the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, to check the result.

Meanwhile, the Main exam has been postponed further. The Group I Services Main exam will now be held from December 14 to December 20. The full schedule can be accessed on this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the Group I Services screening test result.

The result for the APPSC Group I Services Screening Test was initially released on November 2, 2019 but this revised result was released as per the orders of the High Court. The APPSC 2018 Group I Services exam is being conducted to fill 167 positions and the screening test was conducted on May 26th, 2019.

How to access APPSC Group I Services result: