Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019 Paper II result on October 30. All the candidates who had appeared for the Paper II exam can check the result for the same on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The result notification said that a total of 17004 candidates have cleared the exam in the 18-25 age group and 3898 candidates from the 18-27 age group. These successful candidates will go through the document verification process, details of which will be released soon.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC MTS 2019 Paper II result

The Paper II exam for the MTS 2019 selection was conducted in November 2019. The result for the exam has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Candidates who had cleared the MTS Paper I examination 2019 were eligible to appear for the Paper II examination.

The MTS 2019 Paper I result was initially declared on November 5, 2019, in which 111,162 candidates have cleared the exam. However, a revised result was released on November 11 an additional 9,551 candidates had been declared as successful for the Paper I.

The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th, 2019 was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18, 2019.

How to access SSC 2019 MTS Paper II result: