Indian Air Force (IAF) will be releasing the admit card for the exam for the recruitment of 01/2020 Unmarried Male Citizen to join as Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades. The admit card, once released, can be accessed on the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in.

The IAF had released the exam venue and exam date details a few weeks before and had informed that the admit card will be released 24 to 48 hours prior to the exam. The STAR 01/2020 for the intake of 01/2021 Airmen Group X and Y is scheduled to be conducted from November 4 to November 8.

The notification also said that candidates must go through the admit card carefully, once released, for all the COVID-19-related instructions and must follow them fully at the exam centre.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for latest updates.

How to download Airmen Selection 2020 admit card: