Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and Kakatiya University will be declaring the TS ICET 2020 result today, November 2. All the candidates can check the ICET 2020 result on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

The result is expected to be released at around 3.30 pm along with the release of the final answer keys. The counselling schedule based on the TS ICET 2020 result will be released soon.

TS ICET or Integrated Common Entrance Exam is conducted for admissions for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated college. The exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

TS ICET exam was conducted this year on September 30 and October 1. The result was expected to be released last week but was postponed and will be released today.

How to check TS ICET 2020 result: