The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountant November 2020 examination admit card. All the candidates who are going to appear for various CA exams scheduled to be conducted in the months of November and December can download the admit card from the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

The admit card can be accessed after logging in with one’s individual credentials. ICAI will conduct the CA November 2020 examination from November 21 to December 14. the November exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from November 1 but was postponed for the new dates.

Here is the detailed schedule for the CA examination.

Foundation Course Examination

December 8, 10, 12 and 14

Intermediate (Ipc) Course Examination – Under Old Scheme

Group-I: November 22, 24, 26 and 28

Group-II: December 1, 3 and 5

Intermediate Course Examination – Under New Scheme

Group-I: November 22, 24, 26 and 28

Group-II: December 1, 3, 5 and 7

Final Course Examination - Under Old Scheme

Group-I: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

Group-II: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6

Final Course Examination - Under New Scheme

Group-I: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

Group -II: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6

Insurance And Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination

Modules I to IV: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

International Trade Laws And World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination

Group A: November 21 and 23

Group B: November 25 and 27

International Taxation – Assessment Test (Intt – AT)

November 21 and 23

The examination will be conducted in 207 Indian cities and 5 cities abroad, details of which can be accessed on the timetable. ICAI conducts the CA examination twice in a year, once in May and then in November. The May 2020 examination had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The May 2020 exam has been merged with the November 2020 examination with carryover of all the benefits available to the students.

How to download the ICAI CA admit card: