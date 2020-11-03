Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the admit card for the exam for the recruitment of 01/2021 to join as Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades. The admit card can be accessed and downloaded from the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in.

IAF will conduct the exam for the Airmen Selection under STAR 01/2021 from November 4 to November 8. The details of the exam venue and date for each candidate were released a few weeks ago and it was informed at that time that the admit card will be issued 24 to 48 hours prior to the exam.

Here is the direct link to download the IAF Airmen Selection admit card.

All the candidates must go through the admit card carefully for all the instructions that they must follow. The admit card will have details on all the COVID-19-related precautions that a candidate must follow before and at the exam centre. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for latest updates.

How to download Airmen Selection 2020 admit card: