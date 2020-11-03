Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 10th board supplementary examination result for 2020 today, November 3. All the students who had appeared for the Compartment, Additional, and Improvement exams for 10th class can check the result on the official website, hpbose.org.

The supplementary exam is for students who had failed the Main board exam in one or two subjects or who want to improve their scores in certain subjects. The exam was conducted in the month of September.

Here is the direct link to check the HPBOSE 12th supplementary exam result.

The board had declared the 10th board examination result on June 9. The students scored a pass percentage of 68.11% which is almost a 7 percentage points improvement since 2019. The pass percentage among girls was 71.5% and boys managed to score a pass percentage of 64.9%.

How to check HPBOSE 10th supplementary result: