West Bengal Police has released the final written examination date for the recruitment of 2019 Sub-Inspector of Police today, November 3. The final written examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 22 and the admit card for the exam will be available from November 13 on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

All the candidates who have cleared the PET and PST examination round of the recruitment are eligible to appear for the SI final written exam. All candidates must submit a COVID-19 self-declaration form before downloading the admit card.

The candidates must also wear a 3-ply mask at the exam centre without which they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Apart from that, all other COVID-19 precautions including physical distancing norms and hand hygiene must be followed.

Here is the direct link to access the exam date notification.

The application process for the recruitment of 2019 SI position was conducted from August 10 to September 9, 2019. The preliminary exam was conducted on December 15, 2019 and the result was declared on March 3, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 668 SI vacancies of which 494 are for unarmed branch and 174 for armed branch. The final written exam will consist of three papers testing candidates on General Studies and Arithmetic (Paper I), English (Paper II), and Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali (Paper III).