TS EAMCET 2020 counselling for admission to undergraduate professional courses schedule has been revised. The allotment result was expected to be released today. However, now students can exercise their options until November 9 and the allotment result will be released on November 12.

The process of exercising one’s options began on November 30 and was supposed to end on November 2. Now, this can be done until November 9. The freezing of options can also be done on November 9 after which the link will get deactivated.

Once the allotment result for the final phase is declared, students need to pay their tuition fees and self-report at the allotted colleges online on or before November 17.

Here is the direct link to access the revised TS EAMCET schedule.

For the seats which remain vacant, a spot admission process will be conducted. The details of the spot admission round of counselling will be released on November 14, 2020.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The result for the TS EAMCET was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates had cleared the exam and Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively,