Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) is tentatively scheduled to declared the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2020 results today, November 4. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result, once declared, on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET

It should be noted that the result date is tentative in nature and students should check the official website for any latest updates regarding the result. The AP LAWCET and PGLCET exams were conducted on October 1, 2020.

The exam process is being taken care by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu on behalf of the AP SCHE. The LAWCET and PGLCET exams are conducted for admissions to various law courses offered in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The courses for which admissions are done include 3-year LLB course, 5-year LLB course, and 2-year LLM course.

Once the result is declared, the counselling details will be released soon after. Once again, students should keep checking the official website for updates regarding the counselling process.

How to check AP LAWCET 2020 result: