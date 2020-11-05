Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be declaring the 1st allotment result as part of the NEET 2020 counselling for the All-India quota. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the MCC counselling can check the allotment result, once it is declared, on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The candidates who are allotted seats on the first round need to start reporting at their respective institutions from tomorrow and must fulfill all the formalities on or before November 12. This year all the reporting process can be done online.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The registration process for the second round will begin from November 18 and will go on until November 22. The 2nd allotment result will be released on November 25.

Here is the direct link to access the MCC 2020 Counselling schedule.

The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.