Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU will declare the UPSEE 2020 second allotment result for the counselling process today, November 5. The allotment result is expected to be declared in the afternoon or evening hours on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

The candidates who are allotted seats in the second round of allotment must freeze their seats and pay for the seat confirmation on or before November 8. The registration process for all fresh applicants for the third round will begin on November 9.

The counselling process for the UPSEE 2020 exam began on October 19 with the registration process. The document verification was done from October 20 to October 24 and the choice locking process will end today at 10.00 am. The first allotment result was declared on October 26

Here is the direct link to check the UPSEE 2020 counselling details and schedule.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.