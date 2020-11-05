The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified that it will hold its 2020 Clerk Main exam on February 28, 2021. The Common Recruitment Process - Clerk (CRP Clerks X) exam was earlier scheduled in January. Candidates who clear the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

Moreover, IBPS CRP PO/MT X exam for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will be held on February 4. CRP RRB IX exam for Officer Scale-I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) is scheduled for January 30 and February 20, respectively.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS notification on future exam dates.

The IBPS Clerk 2021 preliminary exam is due to be held on December 5, 12 and 13. So far, IBPS has not notified any change in the schedule of the Clerk preliminary exam. Selection to clerk posts in nationalised banks is done by IBPS through two exams: preliminary and main.

Candidates who have not applied for the online exam yet, the Institute is giving them the opportunity to apply for the same again. Interested candidates can fill and submit the application forms available on the IBPS website, ibps.in, till November 6.

The notification for the 2020 IBPS Clerk recruitment was released on September 1 and the application process was conducted from September 2 to September 22. The total number of vacancies this year is 1,444 for 11 participating banks.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS 2020 Clerk notification.

IBPS had also reactivated the link to apply for the CRP IX Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 position on October 26. The last day to apply for the same is November 9. Here are the direct links to begin the application process.

It should be noted that the preliminary exam for both these recruitment drive has already been conducted. IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam once again for the new applicant. The preliminary exam for Office Assistant position will be held on December 31 and for Officer Scale I position on January 2 and January 4, 2021.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS 2020 RRB recruitment notification.