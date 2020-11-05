Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2020 results today, November 5. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET

The result was tentatively scheduled to be declared on November 4 but was declared today. Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process and schedule is expected to be released soon.

Here is the direct link to access the AP LAWCET/PGLCET result.

The exam process is being taken care by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu on behalf of the AP SCHE. The LAWCET and PGLCET exams are conducted for admissions to various law courses offered in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The courses for which admissions are done include 3-year LLB course, 5-year LLB course, and 2-year LLM course.

How to check AP LAWCET 2020 result: