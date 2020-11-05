The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the mark sheet and cut-off marks of its Grade B Officer exam on its official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Candidates can check and download their mark sheet either from the official website or from the link provided below. The window also displays the cut off marks for the exams segregated as per categories.

Marks sheet and cut off marks for the recruitment of Officer in Grade B (DR) DSIM-2019

Marks sheet and cut off marks for the recruitment of Officer in Grade B (DR)-General-2019

Marks sheet and cut off marks for the recruitment of Officer in Grade B (DR)-DEPR -2019

Steps to check mark sheet:

Go to the RBI marks sheet links mentioned above Enter your receipt number and date of birth Your RBI Officer marks sheet will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

RBI Grade B recruitment is carried out in three phases — Phase-I exam, Phase-II exam and Interview. The Phase I Exam is conducted online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. Those who qualify the exam are hired as the Grade B Officers in the Reserve Bank of India in General, Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) categories.