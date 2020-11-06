University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the post-COVID lockdown re-opening guidelines for all the universities and colleges on November 5. All the students and staff must wear masks all the time and everyone must follow the physical distancing and hand sanitisation protocol, according to the guidelines.

The central and state government must have declared the area safe before a university or a college decides to re-open. The institution must follow all the guidelines prescribed by respective authorities. The institution might adopt stricter guidelines than the prescribed one if deemed necessary. No institutions can open if they are situated in a containment zone.

For Centrally-Funded Institutions, the head of the institution has the authority to decide if it is feasible to re-open the institution. For state and private university, it is up to the state to decide on whether conducting physical classes is feasible.

Research and post-graduate students is science and technology programmes may join the physical classes, according to the guidelines, as the number of students in such programmes is relatively less. Final year students can also come to the classes for academic and placement purposes. For all the remaining students, online classes should still be the preferred way to impart lessons.

For students who prefer to study online, institutions should provide learning materials online and access to e-learning sources. Students may also be allowed to visit the institutions for consultation purpose on an appointment basis to avoid crowding.

Here is the direct link to access the UGC Guidelines.

Highlgihts of UGC Guidelines: