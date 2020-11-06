Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) first allotment result has been delayed and is expected to be released after 2.00 pm today, November 6. The MCC released a notice yesterday stating that the 1st allotment result for the NEET 2020 counselling has been delayed and now an update says that it will be released after 2.00 pm.

All the candidates who have registered to appear for the MCC counselling can check the allotment result, once it is declared, on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The notice on the official website says, “The Result for Round 1 will be announced after 02:00 PM on 06.11.2020.”

The candidates who are allotted seats in the 1st round need to start reporting at their respective institutions from today and must fulfil all the formalities on or before November 12. It is not clear if there will be any changes in the reporting schedule because of the delay in the allotment.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The registration process for the second round will begin from November 18 and will go on until November 22. The 2nd allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 25.

Here is the direct link to access the MCC 2020 Counselling schedule.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.