Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional allotment result for 1st round for the 2020 NEET UG Counselling for the all-India quota today at around 5.00 pm. All the students who had applied to appear for the MCC Counselling can check the provisional allotment on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

In a notification released along with the allotment result, the Commission advises students that the final allotment result will be declared on November 7 and candidates should book their tickets after the final result and issuance of allotment letter.

Here is the direct link to access the MCC NEET UG 1st provisional allotment result.

The notification also says, “Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 08:00 PM of 6th Nov. 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final.”

It is not clear yet if candidates will get more time to report at their respective institutions. The allotment result was expected on November 5 and the last day to report at the institution was November 12.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The registration process for the second round will begin from November 18 and will go on until November 22. The 2nd allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 25.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.