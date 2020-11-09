National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 admit card. All the candidates who had applied to appear for the CSIR UGC NET examination which was initially scheduled for June 2020 can download the admit card from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET 2020 exam will be conducted on November 19, November 21, November 26. Candidates should go through their admit cards carefully for details on exam date, time, and venue apart from various COVID-19-related instructions and precautions one must take.

Here is the direct link to download the CSIR UGC NET 2020 admit card.

CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted d to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship/Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam determines the eligibility in subjects such as chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, in June and in December. The June 2020 exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown and the exam is being conducted in the month of November.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2020 admit card: