Maharashtra CET Cell will release the MHT-CET 2020 provisional answer keys today, November 10. All the candidates who had appeared for the MHT-CET 2020 exam, either for the PCM or PCB, can check the answer keys at around 1.00 pm on the official website, mahacet.org.

In a notice released last week, the CET Cell had said that candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys on or before November 12 (1.00 pm). The notice also said that the result for the MHT-CET 2020 exam will be released before November 28.

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. An additional session of exam was conducted on November 7 for students who missed the exam due to due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream. The answer keys can be downloaded from the MHT-CET page at around 1.00 pm, the direct link for which is available here.