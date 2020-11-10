Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the application period to participate in the Karnataka NEET UG 2020 counselling process. Earlier the deadline to apply was today, November 10. Now the deadline has been extended until November 12 and can be done on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

In a notification released on November 9, the Authority said, candidates can now register/apply up to 2.00 pm on November 12 and pay the fees before 5.30 pm on November 12 on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access the application deadline extension notification.

According to NDTV, this year KEA will conduct three rounds of NEET UG allotment round in the state along with a mop-up round. The counselling process for candidates who have cleared the NEET UG exam for admissions to various MBBS and BDS courses offered at the institutions in the state.

Here is the direct link to begin Karnataka NEET UG 2020 counselling registration/application process.

Once candidates have registered, they should upload all the necessary documents which will get verified after which choice filling process will begin. The details and schedule for the remaining counselling process will be released soon on the official website.