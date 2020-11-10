The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has announced the results for the 2020 Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations today, November 10.

The students who had appeared in the examinations can check their results through the official website – bbose.org – or the direct link to result page mentioned below.

After months of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the open school examinations for both secondary and senior secondary were held between October 3 and 22. The exam is otherwise held in June.

Here is the direct link to check the BBOSE 2020 10th and 12th result.

Here’s how to check BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2020:

Visit the result page on the official website bbose.org/ResJune2020 Enter your details roll number, exam name, date of birth, accreditation code and exam code Check and download your result

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination is an autonomous body under the Education Department of the state government. This is the Open and Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under the Union Ministry of Education.