Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the September 2020 SSLC revaluation result today, November 10. All the students who had applied for revaluation or retotalling for the September Supplementary exam can check the result on the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The KSEEB SSLC supplementary result was declared on October 16. Students had an opportunity to apply for revaluation and re-totalling of the supplementary exam result after the declaration of the result.

Here is the direct link to check the KSEEB SSLC September 2020 revaluation result.

The board had declared 10th or SSLC board exam results on August 10. The pass percentage had come down by around 2 percentage points at 71.8%. The pass percentage among girls this year was 77.74% and among boys, it stood at 66.41%.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 September revaluation results