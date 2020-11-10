Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT-CET 2020 provisional answer keys today, November 10. All the candidates who had appeared for the MHT-CET 2020 exam, either for the PCM or PCB, can log-in on the official website to check the answer keys, mahacet.org.

The CET Cell has also released a notice regarding detailed instructions on how to raise objections against the answers. Candidates have to pay Rs. 1000 for each objection which will be returned if the objections are found legitimate. The last day to submit one’s objection is November 12 (1.00 pm).

Here is the direct link to access the MHT-CET 2020 answer keys.

Here is the direct link to access details on how to raise objections.

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. An additional session of exam was conducted on November 7 for students who missed the exam due to due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream.