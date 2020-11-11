Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Service (II) 2019 marks of all the recommended candidates on November 10. All the candidates who have made it to the final selection can check the marks on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The result of the CDSE II was released on September 1. IMA or Indian Military Academy merit list was topped by Suresh Chandra and Parvesh Kumar who each have scored 325 marks. The third position was grabbed by Jatin Garg who scored 322 marks.

For Indian Naval Academy or INA, the topper, Shaurya Ahlawat, scored 297 marks. The second and third place holders, Ashutosh Digari and Madhusudan Bansal, scored 296 marks each. In Airforce Academy (AFA), first and second position holders Parvesh Kumar and Gaurav Salaskar scored 264 marks and third position was grabbed by Anmol Singh with 263 marks.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC CDS II 2019 marks for all the recommended candidates.

A total number of 196 candidates have made it to the merit list for various categories of which 106 for Indian Military Academy, 76 for Indian Naval Academy, and 14 for Air Force Academy.

The number of vacancies was 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry].