Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 33 vacancies in various Central government departments. Aspiring candidates can apply for the posts only on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website — www.upsconline.nic.in — by December 3, 2020. Applicants can go through the details of posts and instructions on the website or through the direct link here.

The last day for printing of completely submitted online application is December 4. The date for the job interview on which the shortlisted candidate is required to bring the printout of the online application along with other documents at UPSC will be intimated separately, the Commission said.

Candidates (except SC/ST/PH/Women) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) by cash or using online payment options.

Here is the direct link to the application page for ORA.

Here is the direct link to the recruitment advertisement of the UPSC.

Vacancies available Number of vacancies Post/Department/Ministry Age limit Qualification 17 Public Health Specialist Grade III, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 40 MBBS degree or Post-Graduate degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or super speciality course.



At least 3 years’ experience in the concerned specialty after obtaining the first PG degree or 5 years’ experience in the speciality after obtaining PG Diploma.

13 Assistant Director, Ministry of Tourism 30 Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline.



3 years’ experience in the field of public relations or publicity or administrative work including two years’ experience in the field of tourism and hospitality. 2 Medical Officer, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti 35 A recognized medical qualification.



Two years’ professional experience.

2 Staff Nurse, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti 30 Passed 10+2 exam. Grade ‘A’ (3 Years) Diploma/Certificate in General Nursing and Midwifery or Degree in Nursing. Registration with Indian/State Nursing Council.

1 Assistant Professor/Sr. Tutor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 40 Master’s degree in Nursing. Registered Nurse and Midwife.



About 5 years’ experience in nursing of which 3 years should be either in Public Health Teaching or Nursing Service.

How to apply: