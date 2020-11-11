State Bank of India (SBI), as part of its 2020 Circle-Based Officer recruitment, has activated the link for candidates to choose their exam centre for the preliminary exam today, November 10. All the candidates can choose their exam centre on the official website, sbi.co.in/careers on or before November 16.

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2020. The exam will have two sections, one objective type and another descriptive type, with total marks of 250 and for 2.5 hours’ duration. The scheme of the exam can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to begin the process of exam centre selection.

The exam is being conducted to fill 3850 Circle-Based Officer for 8 circles spread throughout the country. The notification for the recruitment was released on July 27 and the application process went on until August 16, 2020.

All the candidates who clear the online exam will be shortlisted for an interview round where document verification process will also be completed. The admit card for the exam will be released at least a week before the scheduled exam.