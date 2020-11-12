Children’s Day is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which falls on November 14. On this day, many educational and motivational programmes are held across India for children which advocate for their rights.

Nehru, fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru)’ was born in 1889. He was known for his affection for kids and had established ‘Children’s Film Society India’ in 1955 to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids.

Before 1964, India celebrated Children’s Day on November 20 (the United Nations observes it on this day.) However, after the death of Pandit Nehru in 1964, it was decided that his birthday be celebrated as Children’s Day.

Along with being a stalwart of the freedom struggle, Jawaharlal Nehru oversaw the establishment of some of the most prominent educational institutions in India post-Independence. His vision led to the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and left behind a legacy of higher and technical education for the young.

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” the former PM once said.

On Children’s Day, schools organise various events such as essay writing competitions, music and dance performances to celebrate the occasion. Government and non-government organisations, NGOs, private bodies and other forums conduct a variety of events for the children to let them known about their rights and make them happy and cheer.