TSCHE will release the TS EAMCET 2020 final phase allotment result today, November 12. Once the allotment result is released, the allotment result can be accessed on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

Once the allotment result for the final phase is declared, students need to pay their tuition fees and self-report at the allotted colleges online on or before November 17.

TSCHE had released a modified schedule for the final phase of TS EAMCET counselling process in November first week. The process of exercising one’s options began on November 30 and was to end on November 2. However, the deadline was extended until November 9. The freezing of options could also be done until November 9.

For the seats which remain vacant, a spot admission process will be conducted. The details of the spot admission round of counselling will be released on November 14, 2020.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The result for the TS EAMCET was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates had cleared the exam and Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively,