BCECE Board has issued the DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMD) 2020 examination admit card today, November 12, at around 3.00 pm. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, bceceboard,bihar.gov.in.

The DCECE 2020 examination for admissions to polytechnic and diploma in engineering colleges in Bihar will be conducted on November 26 and November 27. All the candidates must go through the admit card carefully for details regarding the exam date, time, venue and COVID-19 related precautions.

Here is the direct link to download the BCECE DCECE 2020 admit card.

BCECE Board had scheduled to conduct the exam on October 31 and November 1 but had postponed the exam for November 26 and November 27. The admit card according to that notification is scheduled to be released today.

How to download DCECE 2020 admit card: