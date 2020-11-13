Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU will declare the UPSEE 2020 third allotment result for the counselling process today, November 13. The allotment result is expected to be declared in the afternoon or evening hours on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

The candidates who are allotted seats in the third round of allotment must freeze or float their seats by November 17 and pay for the seat confirmation on or before November 18. The candidates can also withdraw their seats before November 18.

The counselling process for the UPSEE 2020 exam began on October 19 with the registration process. The document verification was done from October 20 to October 24 and the choice locking process will end today at 10.00 am. The first allotment result was declared on October 26

Here is the direct link to check the UPSEE 2020 counselling details and schedule.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.