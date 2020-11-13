India Post has released 2,582 Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancy notification on its official website, appost.in. The vacancies are for Jharkhand, Punjab and North Eastern circles and the application process for the same has begun.

The application process can be processed on the official website and the last day to apply for the GDS position for these circles is December 11, 2020.

Out of the total number of 2,582 vacancies, 1118 vacancies are for Jharkhand circle, 948 are for North Eastern, and 516 for the Punjab circle. Separate notifications for these circles can be accessed on the official website.

The job profile of the GDS positions includes all functions of viz sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/Sub Postmaster including IPPB work in the Departmental Post Offices/RMS.

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and the maximum age limit for these candidates is 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories according to the norms.

The candidates must have cleared the 10th class examination with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). Knowledge of local language is a must to be eligible to participate in the recruitment process. A certificate on basic computer knowledge is also essential to be eligible to apply.

The application process will involve three stages - Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully to have a better understanding of the positions, role, eligibility, application and selection process among others before applying.