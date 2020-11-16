Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct the written exams for 5,805 vacancies on December 19 and 21. The initial direct recruitment drive was announced in 2016 and after a four-year delay, candidates will now give their tests for the posts of 3,012 Jail Warder (Men), 626 Jail Warder (Women), 102 Reserve Horsemen Police, and 2,065 Firemen at the state Prisons Administration and Reform Services department. Online applications for the vacancies were invited in January 2019.

As per the exam notice from the department, the offline written exam will be held in two phases at ten cities — Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad — in 401 exam centres. Admit cards for the exam will be available soon on the UPPRPB website —uppbpb.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board sets the process of selection for direct recruitment and promotion for various non-gazetted posts of Uttar Pradesh Police.