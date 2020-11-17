Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar NEET Counselling or UGMAC 2020 merit list for admission to various MBBS and BDS courses. All candidates who have registered to participate in the UGMAC 2020 counselling can check the merit list on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The Rank Card of all candidates is also available on the website. Candidates need to enter their UGMAC-2020 ID and date of birth to view and download their result.

To check the merit list and get the rank card, candidates must visit the BCECEB website and click on the ‘Download Rank Card of UGMAC-2020’ and ‘Download Merit List UGMAC-2020’ buttons on the homepage. Direct links to the said pages in given below.

Moreover, the seat matrix or seat distribution under state quota (Bihar) of different government and private medical/dental/B.V.Sc college has also been released.

Here is the direct link to get UGMAC 2020 Rank Card.

Here is the direct link to Bihar UGMAC 2020 Merit List.

Here is the direct link to Seat Matrix for UGMAC-2020.

Online registration and choice filling for seat allotment will commence from November 19 and the last day for locking is November 24. The first round seat allotment result will be published on November 27 and document verification and admission process will run between November 28 to December 1.

The second round seat allotment result will be issued on December 4 with document verification and admission process to last till December 7.

Here is the direct link to Details for filling Online Choice for UGMAC 2020.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of medical, engineering and agricultural streams in the institutions of Bihar along with handling the admission process for various professional courses.

BCECE will conduct the admissions for MBBS and BDS courses in Bihar based on the NEET UG exam which was held on September 23 with results out in October.