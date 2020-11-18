Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for the 2nd round of NEET UG 2020 counselling today, November 18. All the candidates can register to participate in the second round of MCC Counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The registration process will go on until November 22 until 3.00 pm and the choice filling process will begin on November 19 and end on November 22. The choice locking must be done on November 22 from 3.00 pm until 11.59 pm.

The allotment result will be declared on November 25 and admissions based on the allotment can be done from November 26 till December 5.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.

Here is the direct link to access the new NEET 2020 MCC counselling schedule.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

NTA had declared the NEET 2020 result on October 17. A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.