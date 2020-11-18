Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the 2016 Lower Subordinate Combined Competitive Exam interview schedule on November 17. The interview schedule can be accessed by all the candidates on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The interview will be conducted from December 1 to December 24. All the candidates who have cleared the Main exam are eligible to appear for the Interview round of the recruitment. Each day the interview will be held in two sessions and each session will have 60 candidates.

How to access UPSSSC Interview Schedule:

Visit the UPSSSC official website. Under the ‘Notice Board’ session, click on the relevant link. The PDF will have the details of the interview schedule.

The result of the Main exam was declared in the month of October in which a total number 2,226 candidates had been declared as successful who will now appear for the interview round. A total number of 641 positions will be filled via the recruitment drive.