Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination date for the 2020 Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment on November 18. The exam will be conducted on December 17 and December 18 in three sessions, details of which are available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The first session from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon on December 17 will test candidates on General Awareness and second session from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm will be on Motor Vehicle Rules and Acts. On December 18, the first session will be on Automobile and Machine Engineering.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector exam dates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process was conducted from May 11, 2020 to June 1, 2020.

The candidate must have completed 10th class along with Diploma in Automobile Engineering or a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering along with a valid Light Motor Vehicle driving license to be eligible to apply for the position.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector 2020 notification.