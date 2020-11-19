Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board of Vyapam has postponed the examination for the recruitment of Jail Department - Prahari. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from November 20 to December 2. New dates will be released in the future on the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The official notice said, “Jail Department - Prahari (Karyapalik) Recruitment Test - 2020 has been postponed due to unavoidable reason. The new examination date and new Test admit card will be displayed very soon.”

Here is the direct link to access the MP PEB notice on postponement.

All candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for latest details regarding the exam schedule and admit card details. The admit card for the current exam schedule was released on November 10.

The exam is being conducted for 282 Jail Prahari vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released July 27 and the application process went on until August 10, 2020. The result date is not yet known and will be revealed in the near future.