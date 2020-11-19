Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the PST/PET examination for the 2019 Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination. All the candidates who have cleared the exam can download the admit card from the SSC regional websites.

The PET and PST round will be conducted in the months of November and December. Candidates should check the admit card for the PET/PST venue, date and time details along with all the COVID-19 related instructions.

Candidates can access the admit card for the SSC exam on the regional website, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI position in various departments under CAPF.

The paper I result was released on February 28 and candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the PST/PET round of the recruitment.