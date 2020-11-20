The Bihar Combined Entrance and Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the merit list for UGEAC or engineering admissions in the state on November 19. All the candidates who had registered can check the merit list and download their rank card from the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The schedule for the counselling was also released along with the merit list. The registration and choice filling process will begin from November 22 and needs to be done on or before November 28. The first allotment result will be released on December 2 and document verification and admission process based on the allotment must be done on or before December 6.

Here are the direct links to access the UGEAC 2020 merit list:

Here is the direct link to access the UGEAC 2020 counselling schedule

The counselling will be done in three rounds with a single registration/choice filling round. The second allotment result is scheduled to be released on December 9 and the 3rd round of allotment will be released on December 16. The counselling process will go on until December 17.

The UGEAC admission process had to be re-opened on November 9 due to the decision of Deptt. of Science and Technology, Govt. of Bihar o allow Diploma Engg. passed candidates to be eligible for applying for UGEAC-2020 for admission. The second round of registration for such candidates was conducted from November 9 to November 16.