Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will declare the first allotment result for the special round of counselling for engineering admission today. A total number of 7,430 seats remain vacant after six rounds of JoSAA allotment this year for which CSAB is conducting .

CSAB is expected to release the allotment result at around 5.00 pm and the candidates who have been allocated seats must pay their admission fees and upload all the relevant document on or before November 23.

Here is the direct link to access CSAB Special Round notification.

The special round will be conducted only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (Except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA Rounds. This will be open to all the candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main exam and have accepted and paid the Partial Admission Fee against the JoSAA-2020 allotted seat or whose admissions was withdrawn or cancelled can participate and need to pay a registration fee of Rs. 2000.